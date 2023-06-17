Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is scheduled to headline the 8th Annual Basque Fry event in Gardnerville.
The Basque Fry will be held on Saturday, June 17 at Corley Ranch at 859 US Highway 395 South.
The event starts at 10 a.m.
The Republican governor is this year's guest speaker.
"Governor DeSantis is one of our country’s most accomplished and effective leaders. Nevadans will benefit greatly from hearing the story of his impressive record of success, and how he handled COVID and kept his state’s economy growing. It’s a real honor to welcome him to this year’s event," says the Morning in Nevada PAC and Never Back Down, co-hosts of the Basque Fry.
NV Dems Chair Daniele Monroe-Moreno released this statement ahead of his visit:
"Ron DeSantis is campaigning on a MAGA agenda far too extreme for Nevada. From banning abortion before many women even know they're pregnant, to cozying up to election deniers who tried to overturn the 2020 election, to supporting efforts to turn Nevada into the country's nuclear waste dump, DeSantis couldn't be more out of touch with the Silver State."
For ticket information, click here.
Looking forward to speaking at the 8th Annual Basque Fry in beautiful Carson Valley this weekend. pic.twitter.com/Lc4N7fAGIX— Stavros Anthony (@StavrosAnthony) June 15, 2023