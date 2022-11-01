Former President Barack Obama is making a stop in Las Vegas Tuesday evening.
Obama will join Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and Governor Steve Sisolak on the campaign trail.
The three of them are expected to make appearances at Cheyenne High School.
The former president is expected to encourage Nevada's voters to take advantage of early voting, which ends this Friday, November 4th.
Ahead of Obama's visit, the Republican National Committee released this statement:
“You know Democrats are desperate when they bring out former President Obama to campaign for them this late in the game. Silver State Democrats know that they’re about to be out of a job and his presence makes it clear that they are running scared in the final days of their doomed campaigns.”
Adam Laxalt's campaign released this statement:
“This is another example of the far-left’s rubber stamp in the Senate, Catherine Cortez Masto, telling Nevadans one thing and then doing something entirely different. Her decision to campaign with someone who has spouted so much hatred against police officers is reprehensible. John Legend has called for ‘significantly fewer police’ and said his mission is to get politicians like Cortez Masto to ‘defund the police.’ The vast majority of Nevada law enforcement support me because they know that Americans are less safe with Cortez Masto in the U.S. Senate,” said Laxalt.