As of noon, more than 14,000 voters have cast their ballots in Washoe County.

Nevada polling locations won't close until everyone in line at 7 p.m. has voted.

So, if you are in line by 7 p.m., don't worry, you can still vote!

There are 66 voting sites in Washoe County.

The county said that as of 7 p.m., 36,306 residents voted in person just Tuesday. See that data below.

As of 3 p.m., 23,566 people had voted. Over 12,000 were Republican.

As of 12 p.m., there were 14,485.

More than 129,000 Washoe County residents early voted, with more than 41 million Americans early voting, according to data from Edison Research.

Some Nevada candidates voted early and others cast their ballot before polls closed Tuesday.

Washoe County results are preliminary until the canvass of the vote on November 18th.

The Department of Justice will monitor polls in 24 states, including Nevada in Washoe and Clark counties.

RTC is providing free bus rides to the community on Election Day.

They say all the transit services are free to everyone to be able to reach polling locations.

Not all polling locations are available to ride to, but check your route schedule information to find out the nearest one available to you.

You can also click here for schedules and routes.