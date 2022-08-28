Club members and the community came out to Carson City on Sunday to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Capitol City Gun Club.
A variety of shooting games and contests were featured throughout the day with cash prizes for the winners.
“In the spring of 1942 ten dedicated shotgun shooters had an idea to form a trap shooting club. The club started on Fairview Drive with one pad dedicated to trap shooting”, says Dave Gilles, Club Treasurer. “In the years that followed the club grew and moved four times to the present location at 3590 Arrowhead Drive.”
Today, Capitol City Gun Club says it is proud to have more than four hundred annual members with more joining every day.
Approximately 1,500 people each year enjoy six trap houses, two skeet fields, a five stand, and a fifteen station sporting clays course.
Numerous open league and registered shooting events plus youth shooting and coaching are hosted at the club. The club is also home for The Carson City Hot Shots, a competitive program that teaches young adults the sport of shooting trap and sporting clays.
For additional information, visit: https://www.capitolcitygunclub.org/, or call (775) 882-9904.