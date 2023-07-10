SPARKS, NV - Retired Army veteran Captain Sam Brown is throwing his hat in the ring to challenge Jacky Rosen for U.S. Senate in 2024.
You may recall two years ago Brown lost the Republican primary against Adam Laxalt to challenge Nevada's other U.S. Senator, Catherine Cortez Masto.
He did though win the endorsement of the Nevada Republican Party during that time.
Now, Brown returns to the campaign trail with the backing of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.
"I stand here ready to lead today. Ready to stand up to fight for our country, to fight for Nevada and work for the people I love. And that's why today I stand here before you to announce my candidacy for the great state of Nevada," said Captain Sam Brown to a hanger bay full of supporters at Bragg Crane Services in Sparks, NV.
The endorsement could be a sign that establishment Republicans are putting their weight behind Brown as a front runner to flip the senate seat.
2 News got a one-on-one with Brown after the event and some of his main pillars include tackling inflation, school choice, and restoring law and order.
Brown's energy policy is a direct rebuke of Rosen's track record in Nevada.
"We have solar fields being built across the state right now, on our land. Not for the benefit of Nevadans but for the energy policies of Gavin Newsom. That power is going directly into California. We need someone who will be an advocate for us here. We have geothermal not very far from where we stand here in Sparks, Nevada today that Jacky Rosen allows bureaucrats in D.C. with the EPA to put barriers with us to reap the benefits of," said Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Captain Sam Brown.
Before Brown can take on Rosen, he will first be vying for the state nomination against ultraconservative Republican Jim Marchant.
Rosen announced today that her campaign has raised $7.5-million the most any incumbent senate candidate has raised at this point into their re-election cycle.
We reached out to both Rosen's and Marchant's campaigns but have not heard back yet.