Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong has told us that the body recovered from the Carson River Saturday is one of the kayakers who went missing last week.
Just before noon Saturday, Carson City Dispatch received calls regarding the sighting of a dead body in the Carson River, approximately 1.7 miles east of the Brunswick Canyon Bridge.
The body was lodged in debris in the water, near dangerous rapids, and required specialized personnel and equipment for recovery.
A Swiftwater Rescue Team was requested from the Carson City Fire Department, along with Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team members.
Members of both teams successfully extricated the body from the river rapids. The operation resulted in the closure of the canyon recreation area for several hours but is now back open to the public.
The remains were identified as James Eugene Martin (59 years old) of Moundhouse, Nevada. James was reported missing on July 5th after not returning from a kayaking trip that started on July 2nd.
James was reported missing with another person, Robert White, who has not been located.
Search efforts and the investigation into Robert’s whereabouts continue.
The Carson City Sheriff's Office was made aware on Wednesday, July 5 and began investigating.
Anyone with information on Robert’s whereabouts or any other information about this case is asked to call Carson City Dispatch at (775) 887-2677 or Sergeant Brett Bindley at (775) 283-7815.
----------------
Original story:
Around noon on Saturday, the Carson City Sheriff's Office got a call that a body was found in the Carson River near the Brunswick Canyon area.
Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong tells us the Swift Water Rescue Team is still working to pull the body out, as it is stuck deep in the river.
As of now, officials have not confirmed if the body belongs to one of the kayakers who went missing there last weekend.
They are asking that you avoid the area as they work to recover the body.
We will bring you any new developments when they become available.