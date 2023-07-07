On Sunday July 2, two kayakers, identified as James Martin and Robert (Bobby) White went missing after heading to the Brunswick Canyon area in Carson City to kayak the Carson River.
The Carson City Sheriff's Office was made aware on Wednesday, July 5 and began investigating.
The kayakers' car was located in the canyon area, but there was no sign of the missing duo.
Search and Rescue is actively working in the canyon area, and the Sheriff's Office is assisting with search efforts.
Anyone with any information or knowledge of their whereabouts are urged to contact the Carson City Sheriff's Office at 775-887-2008.
James Martin is described as 5'9" inches, 200 pounds, and 59-years-old. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Robert White is 5'8" inches, 220 pounds, and 52-years-old. He has blond hair and green eyes.
The Carson City Sheriff's Office reminds that the Carson River waters are abnormally high and fast due to the high volume of rain and snowfall this year, and ask that people avoid the area.
(The Carson City Sheriff's Office assisted with this story.)