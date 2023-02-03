The Carson City Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a woman who was last seen more than two weeks ago.
Erica Kay Weigle was reported missing to the Carson City Sheriff’s Office on January 17th, 2023.
Erica’s family reported her missing and is concerned for her safety.
She was last seen around the 900 East Long Street in Carson City during the second week of January.
Her clothing description at the time of her being reported missing is unknown, but her photograph is attached below. She also frequents the Reno, Nevada area.
Anyone with information on Erica’s whereabouts is asked to call Carson City Dispatch at (775) 887-2677 or Sergeant Brett Bindley at (775) 283-7815.
(Carson City Sheriff's Office)