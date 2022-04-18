Visiting Angels, the nation’s leading provider of senior home care, named Socorro Emerson of Carson City as one of the 11 semi-finalists for its National Caregiver of the Year award.
The prestigious honor recognizes Visiting Angels caregivers for their overall contribution and commitment to delivering quality care to the clients and families they serve.
The semi-finalists were selected from entries throughout the 600 Visiting Angels franchise locations across the country.
“From the day she was hired two years ago, Socorro has had an amazing dedication to her clients. She delivers on Visiting Angels’ mission of keeping people safe, happy, and healthy in their own home,” says Tina Holland, owner of Visiting Angels of Carson City. “Socorro is truly a compassionate person whose smile always lights up the room. She is an extraordinarily talented care specialist with a great sense of humor, and her clients all adore her.”
Socorro takes care of John and Lynnette, something their daughters say gives them great comfort.
“We feel relieved knowing my dad and stepmom are in Socorro’s caring and capable hands. She has the perfect combination of professionalism and compassion,” says Jane Shanahan.
The Caregiver of the Year winner will be announced July 5. The grand prize winner will receive a $5,000 prize. Two finalists will each receive $2,500.
“Caregiving requires compassion, patience, and dedication. It is not an easy job,” says Larry Meigs, CEO of Visiting Angels. “Socorro and the other nominees for the 2022 Caregiver of the Year award demonstrate their extraordinary commitment to their clients by helping them maintain their independence as long as possible.”
