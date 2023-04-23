Saturday evening, Carson High School named Jacob Xie and Deepti Arun as the 2023 Prom King and Queen.
A short coronation ceremony was held during the Prom Dance.
Additionally, Hunter Curran and Emily Vicente were crowned Carson High School’s Friendship Ball King and Queen during that dance Thursday evening in the Morse Burley Gym.
Candidates making up the King’s Prom Court included (alphabetically by last name) Trevor Britt, Sam Davis, Parker Maldonado, Aden McNabb, DeCarlo Quintana and Jacob Xie.
Candidates making up the Queen’s Prom Court included (alphabetically by last name) Deepti Arun, Alivia Aschenbach, Lisa Solis, Sydney Romeo, Grace Walt and Daleah Warren.
The annual Friendship Ball is the prom made exclusively for students in the Alternative Standards Program, along with their teachers, paraprofessionals, parents, caregivers and their CHS Peer Advocates.
The event is not open to the public but for the exclusive group who gets to be involved.
(Carson City School District)