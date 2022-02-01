Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is asking the community to donate pre-filled Easter baskets for children in need.
Each year, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada collects Easter baskets for children who may not otherwise receive them. Through the help of generous donors, Catholic Charities will provide more than 1,200 unique baskets to children served by Catholic Charities and the St. Vincent’s programs in Washoe County and across Northern Nevada.
Baskets filled with age-appropriate toys and goodies for children will be distributed April 1 and 2.
To assist with Operation Easter Basket, Catholic Charities is asking community members to donate pre-filled Easter baskets for children ranging in age from infants to 18 years old.
Each basket should have a value of $20 and can be filled with toys, clothing, toiletries, treats, books, games, gift cards, etc.
The organization will be distributing gender specific baskets to the following age groups: infants up to one year of age, 2-5, 6-9, 10-13, 14-18.
You can donate baskets at the St. Vincent’s Thrift Store located at 500 East Fourth Street, Reno, or at the St. Vincent’s Super Thrift Store, 190 E. Glendale Ave., Sparks Monday through Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. \
Donations accepted for this event through March 25, 2022.
Catholic Charities will also be accepting cash and check donations to help fund the purchase of additional baskets.
Sign-ups to register a child to receive a basket from Operation Easter Basket will open on February 7, 2022, and are limited to the first 1,200 registrants.