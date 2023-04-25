Governor Joe Lombardo, State Superintendent Jhone Ebert and a representative from the U.S. Department of Education surprised Churchill County High School employee Carlene Pacheco with the news that she’s the National Recognizing Inspiring School Employees (RISE) Award winner.
Ms. Pacheco thought she was attending a typical assembly when all eyes turned to her and the room erupted in cheers and rounds of applause as she was called up to the podium and handed the award.
The RISE Award, initiated by the U.S. Congress in 2019 and overseen by the U.S. Department of Education (USED), honors classified school employees who provide exemplary service.
Ms. Carlene Pacheco is known for not only going above and beyond but anywhere and everywhere her students need her to be. She meets families at their homes, on the soccer field, even at the grocery store to make sure her students get the support they need to succeed.
Ms. Pacheco is a paraprofessional and Title VI Liaison at Churchill County High School in the Churchill County School District. She is an advisor and counselor for Native American students and families in the district. Along with all her other work, she offers one-on-one tutoring, classroom support, and after-school tutoring.
She is known for getting results, the graduation rate has increased over the last nine years for the students in her caseload. Her students know they can rely on her even after they graduate, some even reach out for help navigating higher education and scholarships.