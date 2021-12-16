U.S. health advisers are recommending that most Americans get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead of the Johnson & Johnson shot.
Thursday’s recommendation came after government advisers reviewed new safety data about rare but potentially life-threatening blood clots linked to J&J’s shot.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines don’t come with this risk and are widely available.
Of the 200 million fully vaccinated Americans, only a small fraction - about 16 million - got the J&J option.
Now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must decide whether to accept the unusual recommendation.
