The Tahoe Show, hosted by Center Podium, is having its 12th annual bodybuilding competition during the weekend of August 13-14, 2022.
It's at Bally's Lake Tahoe Casino & Resort in Stateline.
Not only are there different levels of competitions throughout the event, enthusiasts also have the chance to meet and learn from health and fitness professionals and trainers.
225 athletes, ranging from 18 to 80 years old, are competing across eight different divisions.
Pre-judging takes place Saturday morning, with finals for these categories:
- NPC Fitness, Figure
- Women’s Physique
- Bikini & Wellness
Each of these divisions showcases different body type.
Pre-judging also happens the morning of Sunday, leading up to the finals at 3 p.m. including five different categories. That includes:
- Classic Physique
- Bodybuilding
- IFBB Pro Bikini
- IFBB Pro Masters Bikini
- Men’s Physique
The winners will be announced after 3 p.m. on Sunday.
