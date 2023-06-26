C-Shift for Central Lyon Fire started their day for the first time at Station 32 in Silver Springs Monday.
Central Lyon County Fire Protection District hosted a Meet and Greet this morning to commemorate the achievement.
Station #39, also opened with district staff, but the district has a few things to finalize before its fully operational.
Officials say opening Central Lyon County Fire, Station 32 and 39 fulfills the promise of Central Lyon County Fire Protection District Question #1, Ballot Measure, to transition Volunteer Fire Stations in Silver Springs and across the bridge in Dayton to combination Stations staffed with career firefighters and paramedics 24/7/365 that have been supported by volunteers.
The new stations staffing will greatly improve response times, capabilities, and service to the community they serve.
“There has been a vast amount of work to get us to this point, hiring and training personnel, adding living quarters to the stations, as well as outfitting apparatus and firefighters, since the passing of the ballot measure last November, stated Chief Rich Harvey, Central Lyon Fire Protection Fire Chief.”
(Lyon County)