With Monster Jam roaring back into Reno this week, world-class athletes and Monster Jam drivers Kayla Blood (Soldier Fortune) and Bernard Lyght (Megalodon) are making a special meet & greet appearance with local Reno car enthusiasts at the National Automobile Museum.
Kayla Blood and Bernard Lyght will be in town for the Monster Jam events taking place at the Reno Livestock Events Center this weekend.
They will be at the National Automobile Museum on Thursday, September 22nd from 4 – 5 p.m.
Military veteran Kayla was honored with “Donut of the Year” award at the 2022 Monster Jam World Finals – while Bernard won “Entertainer of the Year” as well.
Monster Jam, the most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today returns to Reno for another adrenaline-charged weekend at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center from September 23–25, 2022. Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Monster Jam features world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill.
For more information visit Monster Jam Reno, NV Tickets | Reno-Sparks Events Ctr., Sep 23-Sep 25