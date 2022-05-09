City National Bank, through its Reading is The way up literacy program, is donating one of the first book vending machines in the Washoe County School District to Desert Heights Elementary School in Reno.
Representatives from City National will be on hand, along with school and district officials, for a ribbon-cutting event on May 16 to unveil what the machine manufacturer has named Inchy’s Bookworm Book Vending Machine.
The idea behind the machine was Desert Heights Elementary School Principal David Frydman who wanted to provide his students with greater access to new books while creating a rewards program that incentivizes them through performance and good behavior.
The machine will be located in a highly visible area of the school where students can see the books they can access. The books for the machine are being supplied by Grass Roots Books, from donations and specific fundraisers for the book vending machine.