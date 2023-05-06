Local residents in Reno are invited to participate in a series of upcoming spring clean opportunities.
Residents can bring appropriate waste to each event or contribute volunteer time, information can be found on the community cleanups reno.gov website.
Thanks to funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, household hazardous materials and E-waste will be accepted during this year’s cleanups.
The City of Reno is partnering with Hero Environmental Services, Redwood Materials, ComputerCorps, and other local nonprofits to help residents properly dispose of household hazardous, electronic, and junk items.
“It's been a long, cold winter," Mayor Hillary Schieve said. "Now it's time to Spring into action and join the cleanups in our community to help our homes and neighborhoods look their best."
Below, you will find a full list of dates and sites for clean-ups in spring 2023.
- Saturday May 13, 2023 9 AM - 12 PM
- Fred W Traner Middle School - 1700 Carville Dr., Reno, NV 89512
- Saturday May 20, 2023 9 AM - 12 PM
- Damonte Ranch High School - 10500 Rio Wrangler Pkwy., Reno, NV 89521
- Saturday June 10, 2023 9 AM - 12 PM
- Dorothy McAlinden Park - 14000 Stead Blvd., Reno, NV 89506
- Saturday June 17, 2023 9 AM - 12 PM
- Clayton Middle School - 1295 Wyoming Ave., Reno, NV 89503
- Saturday June 24, 2023 9 AM - 12 PM
- Echo Loder Elementary School - 600 Apple St., Reno, NV 89502
Items accepted for dumpster bins:
- Large trash and debris
- 1 large appliance per household
- Household hazardous materials (including paint or oil)
- Bicycles
- Electronics and batteries
Items not accepted:
- CRT TV’s (tube TV’s)
- Asbestos/ asbestos related items
- Radioactive smoke detectors
- Green waste or tree limbs
The first Biggest Little Spring Clean of the season is happening NOW until noon (or until bins are full) at McQueen High School! This is a great opportunity to rid of unwanted items around your home, including e-waste and hazardous waste. Learn more at https://t.co/vq4PMlgdWz pic.twitter.com/nJy8nBozF2— City of Reno (@CityofReno) May 6, 2023