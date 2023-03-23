You may have noticed from your daily commutes, there are potholes scattered all over the streets of Reno.
The winter weather has taken a toll throughout the past few months.
It's made a huge impact on the roads, as the potholes are safety hazards for drivers.
"So right now, it's priority number one," said Tim Hendricks, Operations and Maintenance Manager, City of Reno. "We definitely, we need to get these roads back in good shape. We need to get the holes filled for safety so that we're not damaging vehicles and making it safer for the public."
Today, the City worked on multiple streets near Wells Avenue and University Way to fill potholes.
The recent snow and rainy downpours can cause freezing and thawing of roads which erodes the surface and can create cracks and potholes.
"So, we get them all done in a large group at one time instead of moving from area to area wasting fuel, wasting time," Hendricks said. "We're more efficient if we can do a bunch in one area then try and move around town."
Hendricks emphasized that if you see a pothole to call the reno direct line to get it added to the list for repairs.
Here is the link to the Reno Direct Webpage: