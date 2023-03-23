Weather Alert

...ANOTHER MAJOR WINTER STORM POSSIBLE TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY NEXT WEEK... * Scattered snow showers will continue through tonight. Minor accumulations are possible on Sierra roadways, with periods of travel difficulties. Be sure to check road conditions with CalTrans and NDOT before traveling if you have plans in the mountains. Additional spotty, light snow showers will be possible this weekend. * A stronger winter storm is taking shape to impact the region late Monday night through Wednesday. This will be a cold storm with snow levels close to the lower valley floors. * Snow totals in the High Sierra could reach 2 to 4 feet, with 1 to 2 feet for the Tahoe Basin, town of Mammoth Lakes, and mountainous areas of northeast CA west of US-395. Snow totals on valley floors of western Nevada could reach up to 3 inches, but the late March sun angle will make roadway accumulation difficult. For foothill locations and Virginia City, 4 to 8 inches of snow are possible, but again how much, if any, sticks to the roads is the question. Snow character will be moderate to dry. * Gusty southwest winds will accompany this storm and may bring areas of blowing and drifting snow, further reducing visibility and bringing significant travel difficulties in the Sierra.