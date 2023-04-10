During this winter season, many local roads in South Lake Tahoe have been damaged due to impacts from severe storms. Pavement deterioration and potholes have significantly affected many roadways in California, especially with multiple freeze-thaw cycles.
The major cause of these potholes is the lack of adequate base materials, saturated soil conditions, and lack of proper drainage network.
While many roads remain in poor condition, those roadways that have been repaved using Measure S funds over the last three years have not exhibited damage or potholes.
These repaved roadways include Tahoe Keys Blvd., 3rd St., Blackwood Ave., Spruce Ave., and portions of Venice Dr., Washington Ave., 15th St., and Lake Tahoe Blvd.
The City of South Lake Tahoe has been working toward addressing pothole repairs on days when no snow is on the ground and there are higher temperatures, which allows the cold mix asphalt to adhere to the pavement surface.
As of January 1, the City has applied more than 154,000 lb. of cold mix asphalt to repair potholes, the equivalent of 531 potholes. Pothole repair will continue throughout the City, including along Ski Run Blvd., Needle Peak Rd., and 3rd St., with an estimated 100,000 lb. of cold mix asphalt.
As the temperatures rise, the City is contracting with a third party to apply hot mix asphalt, a more permanent treatment for severely damaged roads, along Pioneer Trl., Johnson Blvd., and Park Avenue.
Once these repairs are completed, the City plans to award additional contracts in August to repair Lakeshore Blvd., Stateline Blvd., Pine Blvd., and 10th St. and to repave Ski Run Blvd., Tata Ln., Dedi Ave., Margaret Ave., Julie Ln., B St., D St., F St., Delta St., Bonanza Ave., Barton Ave., 2nd St., Helen Ave., Silver Tip Ave., and parts of Winnemucca Ave. Road repairs and repaving projects are estimated for completion by October 15, 2023.
The City is actively coordinating with El Dorado County and Caltrans to assist in updating the community on the repair and maintenance schedule for US 50, Hwy 89, and county roads, including sections of Pioneer Trl. that are outside the city limits.