The City of Sparks says it has offered its open fire chief position to Walt White.
In a statement to 2 News, the City says White "is in discussions with our City Manager."
White was one of six finalists picked for the position after Chief Jim Reid announced his retirement in April 2022.
A total of 32 applications were received - and all the candidates each had more than 20 years of experience.
The other finalists were Travis Anderson, Brett Jeremy Headman, Kevin Jakubos, Mark Lawson and Mark Rohlfing. Combined all six finalists have served 177 years.
(City of Sparks contributed to this report.)