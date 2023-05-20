The City of Sparks has agreed to pay $2 million to settle a lawsuit related to a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred in 2020.
The lawsuit claims that the officers involved deliberately killed Miciah Lee with their "lack of training and indifference to his impaired condition."
The shooting occurred on January 5, 2020 when Sparks Police officers responded to the 1000 block of Rock Boulevard on a report of a suicidal subject armed with a gun.
The Lee family told Sparks Police that he had mental health issues and threatened suicide by cop.
Police located Miciah a short time later after he crashed his car, when officers attempted to contact Miciah, Reno Police who investigated the case say Miciah was uncooperative and reached for a gun which led up to the shooting.
A spokesperson for the City of Sparks released the following statement regarding the settlement:
During the course of the litigation, the City’s excess insurance carrier (Traveler’s) decided early in the case to exercise its right under the insurance contract with the City to hire outside counsel to handle the case. When this occurs, the City no longer has ultimate authority over the direction of the case. During a settlement conference in Las Vegas, the parties settled the case for $2 million. The City of Sparks is hopeful that everyone involved will get closure after this settlement. Any further questions should be directed to the law firm of Marquis Auerbach, Traveler’s, or the other parties to the litigation.
January 5, 2020:
The parents of Miciah Lee, who died in a Sparks Police officer-involved shooting earlier this year, have filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Sparks and multiple officers.
The lawsuit claims the officers involved in the shooting deliberately killed Lee with their "lack of training and indifference to his impaired condition."
Lawyers for the family say officers knew Lee was armed, mentally ill and suicidal because of earlier 911 calls.
The family claims that the officers acted irrationally and should have come up with a plan to contain and get Lee to self surrender.
You can read the full lawsuit below
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office has determined that a January 2020 officer-involved shooting on Rock Blvd. in Sparks was justified.
On January 5, 2020, Sparks Police Officers responded to a call in the 1000 block of Rock Boulevard. Officers met with the reporting party who informed officers that her son, identified as 18-year-old Miciah Lee, suffered from mental health issues, threatened to commit “suicide by cop,” and had driven away from the area with a firearm. Officers located a car matching the description provided by the reporting party, and the driver, later identified as Lee, attempted to elude officers. Lee’s vehicle rear-ended another person's car at a stop sign at the intersection of 15th Street and Rock Boulevard. Officers attempted to block Lee’s vehicle and gave Lee verbal commands to exit the vehicle. Lee was able to push a police vehicle and the civilian’s vehicle out of the way by driving forward and in reverse. Lee then left the area at a high rate of speed.
Shortly thereafter, Lee wrecked his car near the intersection of North McCarran Boulevard and Rock Boulevard. Officers partially blocked Lee’s vehicle. A Sparks Police K9 was deployed to remove Lee from the vehicle, and officers approached Lee. As officers tried to remove Lee from the car, a struggle ensued, and Lee attempted to access a firearm. Officers fired their service weapons at Lee, striking him.
Medical attention was requested, but Lee died on scene.
In a statement about the case, DA Chris Hicks said:
“Mr. Lee’s death was a tragic end to a young man’s life and this community should be saddened by it. As District Attorney, my ethical and professional responsibility is to justly uphold the law and apply it equally and objectively in all situations. I have always abided by that responsibility, when the world is looking and when it is not. My decision in this case is based on the law in Nevada and upon a thorough review of the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident and the actions of the officers involved in the shooting.”
Warning: the video below is graphic and contains explicit language.
ORIGINAL STORY:
The Reno Police Department released more information on an officer-involved shooting that happened over the weekend.
Officials said Sparks Police Department officers responded to the 1000 block of Rock Boulevard on a report of a suicidal subject armed with a gun.
They said officers met with the reporting person and learned the subject left the area in a car.
Officials said they located and attempted to stop the car, but it was involved in a crash in the area of Rock and McCarran Boulevards.
They said the driver was uncooperative and reached toward a gun. Officials said that's when officers fired at the subject.
They said the subject was pronounced dead on scene.
Officials said no officers or citizens were hurt in the incident.
They said the Washoe County Officer Involved Shooting Protocol was enacted, and the Reno Police Department is the lead investigating agency.
Officials said the involved officers have been placed on paid administrative leave.
They said the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any additional information on the case is urged to contact the Reno Police Department at (775) 334-2188 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. You will remain anonymous.
Original Story: The Sparks Police Department says an officer-involved shooting closed McCarran Boulevard at the 1000 block of Rock Boulevard on Sunday evening.
They say shots were apparently fired, but it is unknown at this time who shot them.
There are no known injuries at this time.
The Reno Police Department is taking over the investigation at this time.
The Sparks Police Department says there is no threat to the public but it is unknown if any arrests were made.
There is no estimated time that the roads will be reopened.
Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.