The City of Sparks is announcing continued roadway improvements near Golden Eagle Regional Park.
Beginning, Tuesday, January 31, contractor Campbell Construction will install utilities on Homerun Drive between Touchdown Drive and Vista Blvd.
Two-way traffic will be maintained throughout the project with minor traffic delays expected.
Touchdown Drive continues to be closed and visitors to Golden Eagle Regional Park will be directed to use Homerun Drive to access the park.
Additional phases of the project will include improvements to the intersection of Vista Blvd. and Homerun Drive. The intersection will be widened and lengthened to accommodate traffic flow to the new Wingfield Commons housing development. Improvements will also be made to the intersection of Homerun Drive and Touchdown Drive.
Construction hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. as needed.
Phase two of the three-phase project is expected to wrap up by the end of February and the entire project is scheduled to be complete by mid-April 2023.
(City of Sparks)