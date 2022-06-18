It wouldn't be the Wildest, Richest Rodeo in the West without the Reno Rodeo's annual parade, held on Virginia Street downtown. Showing a glimpse of everything the Reno Rodeo has to offer on it's 103rd year.
For some, it was their first time experiencing the parade. Crystal Demarest, a First Timer at the Reno Rodeo Parade says "I'm excited because I love animals and I've never seen a parade with horses jumping around, I love it! And the wagons! The old fashioned wagons."
She says she's been to the rodeo many times but has never seen all of the animals in one spot parading downtown until today. Demarest mentions "It's a little weird seeing the horses and wagon trains on the city streets but then you've got to remember Reno goes way back."
There was plenty to see at the parade from our local UNR cheerleaders, flag girls, the new rodeo queen, dancing horses, an American flag tractor, a drum line and a pack of hounds being herded like cattle through the city streets.
As a reminder, the Reno Rodeo will be going on until June 25.