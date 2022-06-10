Community Health Alliance is hosting a Ronald McDonald Care Mobile clinic on Monday, June 13 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Miguel Ribera Park located at 3925 Neil Road, Reno,
Pediatric dental services, back-to-school vaccines, and WIC services will be offered throughout the day.
Pediatric dental services are available for children nine months to 21 years old. Services include no-cost dental screenings and fluoride varnish application.
Back-to-school vaccines, including COVID-19, are available for children five years and older.
WIC services are available to pregnant, breastfeeding, and postpartum women, infants, and children under the age of five who live in Nevada. Services include health assessments, nutrition education and counseling, as well as breastfeeding support services.
“We are dedicated to providing health services to Northern Nevada families,” said Chief Executive Officer Oscar Delgado. “The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile is an entry point for families to access a wide range of health services and programs that Community Health Alliance offers at our health centers across Reno and Sparks.”
Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. For appointments, call (775) 870-4343. Please bring your insurance card to your appointment, if applicable.
The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile is operated in partnership with Community Health Alliance and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northern Nevada.
(Community Health Alliance)