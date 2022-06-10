Weather Alert

...Hot Today, then Windy and Cooler with Showers This Weekend... * Summer's first period of heat continues today and Saturday. Highs will climb into the 90s to near 100 across Western Nevada and into the 80s for Sierra communities, with potential for daily records to be tied or broken on Friday. Be prepared for heat health impacts, especially for vulnerable populations and those outdoors for extended periods. For more information, please see the Heat Advisory. * Hot temperatures will lead to minor rises on creeks and streams in the Sierra from snowmelt. Cold water could impact recreation and high elevation water crossings. * Winds are forecast to increase this weekend, with Sunday looking to be the windiest day of the period. Be prepared for winds to impact boating and travel along with blowing dust downwind of dry lake beds. These winds could cause increased concern for fire starts in vegetation that dries out due to the heat. Be fire aware this weekend and follow local fire restrictions. * Temperatures will cool quite a bit Sunday with showers and thunderstorms moving into the Sierra, northeast California and northwest Nevada.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 10 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Lake Wind Advisory, west winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. For the Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 100 degrees. * WHERE...For the Lake Wind Advisory, Washoe Lake. For the Heat Advisory, the Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...For the Lake Wind Advisory, from 2 PM to 10 PM PDT Saturday. For the Heat Advisory, until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve. Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 10 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Lake Wind Advisory, west winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. For the Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 100 degrees. * WHERE...For the Lake Wind Advisory, Washoe Lake. For the Heat Advisory, the Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...For the Lake Wind Advisory, from 2 PM to 10 PM PDT Saturday. For the Heat Advisory, until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve. Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&