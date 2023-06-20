Valage Carson Valley, a new senior living community, held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of 102 apartment homes for seniors earlier today.
Valage Carson Valley will feature 56 assisted living apartment homes and 46 memory care residences developed specifically to support those with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and other memory-impairing diseases.
The assisted living apartment homes range from studio to one- and two-bedroom units and are crafted to thoughtfully integrate safety features within very comfortable and functional designer-influenced spaces.
Valage Carson Valley will provide much-needed additional housing for the growing senior community and will employ more than 60 full-time employees, including an in-house chef and culinary team, activities and wellness team, and a dedicated nursing staff.
Centrally located in the heart of the Carson Valley, and within walking distance medical services including Carson Tahoe Health, the community is excited to collaborate with nearby medical services to provide easy access to healthcare needs that its residents may have.
Valage Carson Valley has a target opening of fall 2024. For more information about this community or to reserve a place on the growing wait list, visit Valage Carson Valley online.