The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County will begin construction on a new roundabout at 4th Street/Woodland Avenue. RTC says this new roundabout will improve safety and operations at the intersection.
RTC says studies show that roundabouts improve safety by reducing crashes by 30%. By design, roundabouts force vehicles to slow down. Additionally, RTC says the severity of any crashes that may occur is also reduced, because there are fewer head-on or t-bone collisions.
Construction on the project is anticipated to be complete in summer 2023.
(RTC contributed to this report.)