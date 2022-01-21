Almost every industry across the country is suffering from some type of staffing shortage, and the education field is no exception. Here in our area, school employees who are healthy are having to pick up the slack for the good of the students.
Working longer shifts or doing different jobs to make up for staffing shortages is something we hear about all too often this year. But as principal of Dilworth Middle School Joel Peixoto shows us, you can often make the best out of a tough situation.
“Every year has it's challenges, whether it's pre-pandemic, in the middle of the pandemic, and we will certainly have our challenges post pandemic, it’s just how we rally together and deal with it," said Peixoto.
He’s been in the education field for over 17 years, and seems to have a real passion for working with kids. But as principal during a pandemic, his roll has expanded to anything that's needed, including the occasional janitorial work or even teaching classes.
“I'll tell you that most principals and administrators at this point have been subbing, and we are proud to do so. I mean, we are all licensed teachers and were teachers at some point too. Though it's not all the time, we will step in when necessary to give the teachers a little bit of reprieve."
And while you may think that's just something a principal should say, he actually takes that sentiment to heart. He will often be seen greeting students in the hallway by name, exchanging quick jokes or just asking how their day is, Peixoto is using this opportunity to better students’ lives with personal interactions by putting the "pal" back in principal.
"Long are the days where administrators are those old coaches that didn't know their students and sat in an office and just really yelled at their kids. We have an opportunity these days to really get in touch with our students and really make an impact," said Peixoto.
"He is very personal with the kids, the kids know him, they know his face, they know his name, and all the teachers admire and respect him and seek him out to say hi," said Jennifer Malaterre, Math Teacher at Dilworth Middle School. "He makes me still want to be here, he makes me happy to work for him and he's the most supportive man ever."
"I pride myself in making sure I'm visible, supporting teachers in hallways rather than just having pretty mundane meetings, so if that means walking to classes and making relationships with kids, I'm proud to do so," said Peixoto.
Principal Peixoto was recently honored as top 20 under 40 award winner...although with the 21st being his birthday, we'll have to submit him for the under 50 this year.