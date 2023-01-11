U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto says she's tested positive for COVID-19.
In a tweet, the senator said, "This afternoon, I received a positive COVID-19 test result. I’m experiencing mild symptoms and am grateful for the protection my vaccinations have provided. I’ll be following CDC guidance and working from home while my office remains open for Nevadans."
