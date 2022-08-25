Authorities in Las Vegas have identified bones found in May along newly exposed Lake Mead shoreline as the remains of a 42-year-old Las Vegas man who is believed to have drowned 20 years ago.
The Clark County coroner’s office said Wednesday that Thomas Erndt was reported missing in August 2002.
The bones were discovered last May by paddle boarders near a former marina resort at the shrinking Colorado River reservoir behind Hoover Dam.
Coroner’s investigators are still working to identify a man who was killed by a gunshot after his body was found May 1 in a rusted barrel.
Several sets of remains also have been found in recent weeks near a swimming area.
