U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) is calling on Walgreens to recognize state laws and proceed with plans to dispense the abortion pill, Mifepristone.
After initially indicating it would begin the certification process to dispense the abortion pill, Walgreens announced it would not do so in some states where abortion remains legal.
In response, Cortez Masto is calling on the pharmacy to recognize applicable state laws and commit to ensuring Nevadans will be able to access medication abortion through its retail pharmacy locations.
“Walgreens’ move to deny access to these important drugs in states where abortion remains legal further erodes protections of reproductive rights,” Cortez Masto wrote. “The decision to dispense medication abortion should be made in accordance with each state’s law – not by the will of its elected officials and anti-abortion groups.”
“As the neighborhood pharmacy for many Americans, and a critical source of health care for women in communities across this country, I urge you to ensure that patients have access to medication abortion that remains legal in their states,” Cortez Masto continued. “Further, it is imperative for Walgreens to clarify its position on the distribution of medication abortion in communities that have laws protecting and ensuring their ability to use such medication. Specifically, Walgreens should commit to ensuring Nevadans, and those in states like Nevada who have decided to codify protections that include abortion via medication, will have access to medication abortion through your retail pharmacy locations.”
Cortez Masto’s full letter can be found below:
(Office of Senator Catherine Cortez Masto)