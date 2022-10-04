On Tuesday, U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) announced that funding they secured for police departments in Las Vegas, Sparks, and West Wendover is being delivered. The money was awarded to the departments through FY2022 community project funding that the senators advocated for and helped pass.
“I’ve always worked to support Nevada’s law enforcement, including through community project funding like this that will support critical safety training and communications and technology upgrades,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “I am committed to making sure Nevada law enforcement agencies have the resources they need to deter crime and keep communities safe.”
“Nevada’s law enforcement officers work tirelessly to keep our state safe and it’s one of my priorities to make sure they have the resources needed to do their jobs effectively,” said Senator Rosen. “I’m proud to announce that the funding Senator Cortez Masto and I secured for communications and technology upgrades for local police departments is being delivered and will be used to protect Nevada communities.”
This award is through the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) at the Department of Justice, which administers the Technology and Equipment Program (TEP). TEP goes to community projects to develop and acquire effective equipment, technologies, and communications that assist in responding to and preventing crime. The awards have been distributed as follows:
- $3,000,000 for the construction of a new reality-based training center for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
- $1,400,000 in funding to help the Sparks Police Department upgrade old radios and protective equipment so first responders have the resources they need to keep the community safe.
- $376,000 for communication upgrades for the West Wendover Police Department