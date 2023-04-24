Lawmakers in Carson City have been busy recently as bills need to pass their first house of origin by Tuesday.
We're taking a look at a few more bills that are moving on in the legislature.
Earlier today, The Affordable Medicine Act (Assembly Bill 250) passed in the legislature.
AB 250 would put limits on the pricing and reimbursement for certain medicines, bringing negotiated prices for drugs at the federal Medicare level to all Nevadans - not just people who are 65 or older.
The act would also bring Medicare price caps for the ten most used drugs on the market and could bring relief to Nevadans quicker.
On the topic of recreational drugs, the Assembly Floor approved a joint resolution which would urge Congress to de-schedule marijuana.
Right now, distribution of cannabis is regulated by two agencies, one being the Cannabis Control Board and the other being the Nevada Board of Pharmacy.
This resolution would remove the Board of Pharmacy's oversight of cannabis as they have it classified as a schedule one drug.
For comparison, schedule one drugs include meth, fentanyl, cocaine, crack and other hard drugs.
Removing the Board of the Pharmacy's oversight would lower cannabis to schedule two.
Another bill that passed the Senate Floor focuses on interactions with police officers.
Senate Bill 362, which has been called by some the "I can't breath bill" would require peace officers ensure medical aid to a person who indicates that they can't breath.
Officers would also need to make sure that person receives medical care as soon as possible.
It comes three years after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer while being arrested.
A bill that would expand access to breast cancer screenings also passed on the Senate floor.
Senate Bill 330 would get rid of out-of-pocket costs for diagnostic and supplemental breast imaging when medically necessary.
This could also include MRI's, ultrasounds and diagnostic mammograms.
According to the National Cancer Institute, breast cancer has the highest treatment costs of any cancer.
In terms of elections, the Senate passed Senate Bill 406 which would make it a felony for anyone to threaten, intimidate, coerce, or use violence against an election worker.
It would also make it a felony to share personal information about an election worker without their consent.
The bill would also expand the ability for employees to request that their personal records, as well as their families' records be kept confidential.
Assembly Bill 242 passed out Assembly, it would prohibit the use of paper ballots for in-person voting and instead require all votes cast in person to be done on machines.
14 lawmakers voted against the bill, some arguing that it would cost the state and that machines can have errors when counting ballots.
The bill would mainly effect Nye County where county officials last year transitioned away from voting machines amid the spread of unsubstantiated election fraud theories.
Another part of the bill would increase the required number of voting booths that are designed and meant for elderly voters with a disability. The bill would require one booth to at least two at each polling place.