Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (SAR) teams are warning the public to not detour using Dog Valley Road or Henness Pass Road if Interstate 80 is closed during this week’s expected snowstorm.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra beginning Tuesday night, and a Winter Storm Warning beginning Thursday morning running through Sunday afternoon. Travel could become “difficult to impossible.”
Oftentimes, tourists or people unfamiliar with the High Sierra will attempt to self-detour around a closure of Interstate 80 by utilizing GPS directions. They will unknowingly put themselves in danger by attempting to use Dog Valley Road or Henness Pass Road.
Between November 1, 2020 – February 28, 2021, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office SAR teams were called to 11 rescues related to people stuck and/or stranded on backcountry roads during inclement weather.
Both Dog Valley Road and Henness Pass Road are two-lane dirt roads located north of Stampede Reservoir. The east-west roads connect California State Route 89 to Verdi. On the north side of the roads is a steep mountain downgrade. On the south side of the roads, a drainage ditch. Hard packed snow on the roads quickly turns to ice – causing drivers to slide off and become stuck.
When driving in inclement weather be prepared:
* Leave enough time to safely reach your destination and plan your route to avoid snowy/icy areas and steep hills
* Check weather and road conditions by calling 511 in Nevada
* Wear weather appropriate clothing
* Maintain your car: check your battery, tire tread, windshield wipers, levels of no-freeze fluid in the windshield washer reservoir and your antifreeze
* Maintain a high fuel level in your gas tank—for EV drivers, plan your charging stations ahead of time
* Keep a basic winter travel kit in the car: pre-charged portable cell phone charger, chains, a flashlight, jumper cables, shovel, snowbrush, ice scraper, water, road flares and a blanket
* If you get stuck in snow, leave window slightly cracked for ventilation, and make sure vehicle exhaust system is clear of snow
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)