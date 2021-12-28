A family of five had to be rescued after their rental truck got stuck on Dog Valley and Henness Pass Roads.
Washoe County deputies say the family was heading to Truckee from Southern California to visit additional family when their Ford got stuck in the snow.
Deputies say in an attempt to avoid the I-80 closure, they detoured using the two-lane dirt road which is covered in snow.
Authorities say there are lit signs warning people not to take the roads, however, the family's GPS system told them to take the snowy road.
The family of five, two adults, a 17-year-old, 15-year-old and a 5-year-old were finally rescued around 9 p.m. on Monday, about two hours after initially getting stuck.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)