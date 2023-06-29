A former Florida sheriff’s deputy has been found not guilty of failing to act during the 2018 Parkland high school massacre.
Fired Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson wept as Thursday’s verdict was read.
The 60-year-old was the deputy assigned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when a shooter murdered 17 people there five years ago.
Peterson arrived at the building about two minutes after the six-minute attack began.
Prosecutors had claimed he should have gone inside to stop the shooter.
He had insisted he didn’t know where the shots were coming from.
He could have received nearly 100 years in prison, although a sentence even approaching that length would have been highly unlikely given the circumstances and his clean record. He also could have lost his $104,000 annual pension.
It was the first time a U.S. law enforcement officer had been tried for actions during a school shooting.
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)