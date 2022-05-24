According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) April 2022 economic report, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5 percent in April 2022 which was unchanged from March 2022. Seasonally adjusted estimates account for regularly seen economic patterns, with the following estimates not seasonally adjusted.
In the three Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA), the unemployment rates were 5 percent in the Las Vegas area, 2.7 percent in Reno, and 3 percent in the Carson area in April 2022.
In Nevada’s counties, the lowest unemployment rate was in Eureka County at 1.9 percent, and Clark County had the highest rate at 5 percent. For a look at the unemployment rate in your county, you can visit their Area Profiles Page.
For the latest information on the Nevada economy including employment, unemployment, and unemployment insurance check out our monthly Labor Market Overview, or to see the data on your area, take a look at our monthly Local Area Labor Market Overview.
Additional information on unemployment estimates along with a complete breakout of unemployment in counties, cities, and other areas in Nevada can be found by visiting their Local Area Unemployment Statistics page.