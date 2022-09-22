Douglas County deputies need your help finding two people in connection with several car break-ins and credit card fraud.
The sheriff's office says it has exhausted all leads and is hoping the public can help in their investigation.
On August 21st, authorities say several cars were broken into near Zephyr Cove and at least one purse containing credit cards was stolen.
After the break-ins, they say a stolen credit card was used at the nearby Safeway.
Video surveillance shows two possible suspects - a man and a woman.
The man appears to be white, with dark hair and a short beard. He is seen wearing gray pants or shorts, a black shirt with a red and gray horizontal stripe, and a shoulder bag slung across his right shoulder. He also has tattoos on his right and left forearms.
The female appears to be white, with dark, long hair. She is wearing a black shirt and short pants with white tennis shoes. She is also wearing a small light-colored backpack.
If you have any information, contact Investigator Brandon Williamson at (775)586-7253.