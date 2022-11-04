Douglas County Deputies need your help finding a man they say broke into a fenced area of a construction site and later stole a battery from a backhoe.
The man, who was captured on surveillance video, first went to the construction site on August 10th and then returned to the same North Sunridge site one day later.
Deputies say they have exhausted all leads so they are asking for the public's help in identifying the man.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call Deputy Erik Eissinger at 775-782-5126. Reference DCSO case number 22SO20685.