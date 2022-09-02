According to the National Weather Service, dangerously hot temps ranging from 100F to 105F are expected over the holiday weekend with well above normal overnight low temps of 65F to 70F.
These temperatures will reach or exceed daily records in many places through the holiday.
Douglas County would like to advise their residents, and visitors to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun during the hottest period of the day, and check up on those relatives and neighbors who are heat vulnerable.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Car interiors in hot weather can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Periods of high heat can cause power outages. Extended outages may impact the community- closing stores, transportation, banks and gas stations. It doesn’t hurt to be prepared!
The following locations have air conditioning and can be utilized as a place to cool down during normal business hours. In the event of an outage, the Douglas County Community Center on Waterloo has a back-up generator and can be utilized as a cooling station.
- Douglas County Community and Senior Center
1329 Waterloo Ln, Gardnerville, NV 89410
- Kahle Park and Community Center
236 NV-207, Stateline, NV 89449
- TRE Community Center
1490 Albite Rd, Wellington, NV 89444
For more information on how you can prepare for high heat temperatures visit Extreme Heat | Ready.gov