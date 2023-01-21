The Douglas County Sheriff's Office would like to inform the public that you may receive a call from an unknown person pretending to be Douglas County Sheriff’s Office employees.
As an example, “I an a Lieutenant with DCSO.” They do have some personal information and are ordering people to get gift cards or prepaid Visa card to avoid a warrant for their arrest.
The sheriff's office says these are scam calls and they won't call you requesting money or gift cards, all payments are made through the courts.
Any concerns, please call and speak to a Deputy at 775-782-5126.