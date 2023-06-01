The Dragon Lights Festival, presented by Greater Nevada Credit Union, announces the return to Reno’s Wilbur D. May Arboretum and Botanical Gardens within Rancho San Rafael Park for six weeks this summer.
Beginning June 30 through August 13, the Festival will run every evening from 6-10:30 p.m.
The 2023 summer event theme Nature’s Glow will feature 44 new displays that celebrate Asian culture and biodiversity in the garden.
Tickets are now on sale at https://dragonlightsreno.org/
“Nature’s Glow,” featuring 44 lantern sculptures, made of steel, fabric and thousands of LED lights, will transform the arboretum into an illuminous wonderland during Reno’s mid-summer nights. Once the “Magic Hour” arrives and the nightly lighting ceremony begins, this immersive walk-through experience will entertain and thrill people of all ages.