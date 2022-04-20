Thanks to a grant from the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, Driver's Edge is returning to Reno on April 23rd and 24th for its 20th anniversary.
Motor vehicle crashes are the number one killer of America’s teens… and Nevada’s teens, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Nevada based Driver’s Edge, with its innovative and potentially life-saving instructional program, is back and kicking off it’s 20th anniversary with an event this Saturday and Sunday to help tackle the problem.
The non-profit organization’s free program will return to the Regional Public Safety Training Center at 5190 Spectrum Drive in Reno, Nevada.
Sessions will be from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The Driver's Edge program includes these elements:
- Classroom and behind-the-wheel defensive driving instruction on skid control, evasive lane change maneuvers, anti-lock braking skills and panic-braking techniques, the dangers of texting and other distractions (with extra emphasis on pedestrian awareness and fatigued driving), plus written tests designed to test knowledge both before and after students are behind the wheel
- Nevada State Police interaction, including impaired driving awareness and seat belt safety
- Proper car maintenance session
To attend, you should be aged 15-21 with a valid learner's permit or driver's license.
(Driver's Edge)