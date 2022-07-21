A Reno woman appeared in federal court Wednesday in connection with a bank robbery earlier this year.
The Department of Justice says 31-year-old Shanequa Charles is charged in a superseding indictment with one count of Conspiracy to Commit Bank Robbery and Bank Robbery.
The indictment alleges that on January 27, 2022, Charles and 29-year-old Devon Jones conspired to rob the Plumas Bank, 1101 North Carson Street, in Carson City.
The DOJ says Jones is also charged with discharging a semi-automatic pistol during the bank robbery.
Authorities say loss to the Plumas Bank was approximately $10,000.
The superseding indictment also charges Jones with interfering with commerce by robbery and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. On January 24, 2020, Jones allegedly discharged a semi-automatic pistol during the robbery at USA Cash Services, 699 Moana Lane in Reno.
If convicted, the statutory maximum penalty for bank robbery is 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The penalty for conspiracy is 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The statutory maximum penalty for discharging a firearm during a crime of violence is life in prison with a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years that must run consecutive to any other related count of conviction and a fine of $250,000. The statutory maximum penalty for interference with commerce by robbery is 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
A jury trial has been set for August 29, 2022.
(The Department of Justice contributed to this report.)
ORIGINAL STORY: JANUARY 27, 2022
Authorities are searching for a suspect after an armed bank robbery in Carson City Thursday morning.
Sheriff Ken Furlong tells 2 News that the unknown suspect fired one shot during the robbery, which happened after 9:30 a.m. at the Plumas Bank on North Carson Street.
Deputies and FBI agents are on scene investigating.
Pioneer High School, nearby, was placed on a precautionary Secure Protocol.
The FBI has taken over the investigation.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.