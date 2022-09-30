Dutch Bros locations in Reno will be donating $1 from every drink sold on Wednesday, Nov. 2 to Eddy House.
Eddy House works with homeless and at-risk youth to develop life and job skills necessary for sustainable independence.
“Eddy House is an important organization for our community,” said Jeff Spangler, operator of Dutch Bros Reno. “We’re thankful for everything they do and can’t wait to partner with our customers to support their mission on Wednesday!”
