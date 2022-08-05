Teachers, administrators, school board trustees and other local dignitaries with the Carson City School District held a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony of the new classroom and educational space expansion at Eagle Valley Middle School on Friday.
The event culminates a more than 13-month construction project at the school.
The expansion adds more than 23,000 square feet to the campus with 12 classrooms, two STEM labs, office and workroom space, restrooms and storage areas and outdoor learning areas.
The project began Monday, June 14, 2021, with a planned completion date for Aug. 5. The budget was approximately $14 million.
The district hired CORE Construction as the contractor manager.