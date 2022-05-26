All registered voters should receive a mail-in ballot by Saturday unless they opted out through the Secretary of State’s Office.
Mail-in ballots can be filled out and returned through the mail or dropped off at any of the county’s Vote Centers during Early Voting.
Those who wish to vote in person can do so during Early Voting, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., May 28 through June 10, or on Election Day, June 14.
There are 24 in-person Vote Centers throughout the county, and voters can choose any Vote Center that is convenient to them. Vote Centers have digital voting booths as well as ballot drop-boxes for those who have already filled out their mail-in ballot and wish to drop it off. There is also a ballot drop-box only at the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony Smoke Shop. All locations can be found on our website, in the Sample Ballot online or in the Sample Ballot that was mailed to every registered voter, unless they opted-out.
Washoe County has a convenient wait-time tracker on its website that shows how long a voter can expect to wait in line in real time. When voters arrive at a Vote Center, they will begin at the Intake Station, where they will be asked for name, to confirm their registered party affiliation, signature, and in some rare cases when verification cannot be completed, a form of identification.
Vote Centers in Washoe County are accessible. The voting machines can be adjusted to zoom or change the contrast of the screen. There are audio options for the sight-impaired. Voters can use the ATI controller in conjunction with the audio ballot; the ATI controller is available with headphones or voters may bring their own with a 3.5mm headphone jack. Other accessibility devices, like paddles and sip-and-puff devices, are also compatible with our voting machines, however, the voter will need to provide these devices.
Washoe County Security, Reno and Sparks police departments, and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office are working together to ensure a peaceful process at the polls. Federal, state, and local regulations prohibit campaigning at Vote Centers. No campaigning or signs can be displayed within 100 feet of the Vote Centers, which includes talking to voters about candidates, distributing fliers, or using loudspeakers to broadcast information. Additionally, election-related clothing or accessories are also prohibited inside Vote Centers.
The wait time, voter turnout reports, voting locations, regulations, and all other information is on the registrar’s website, www.washoecounty.gov/voters.
Meanwhile, early voting begins Saturday, May 28th, at the Carson City Community Center from 10 AM to 2 PM. Park Rangers and parking attendants will be on site to direct traffic. Approximately 100 parking spaces on the east side of the building will be designated for voters, as well as the convenience of a ballot drop box for mail-in ballots. With a regional swim meet, a dance competition, and other park activities scheduled, parking may be limited.
Event parking will be available throughout the rest of the park, with nearby overflow parking generously provided at Carson High School (1111 N. Saliman Rd.), Bank of America (600 E. William St.), North Roop Street Professional Center (755 N. Roop St.), and Nevada State Offices (1000-1100 E. William St.). CLICK FOR MAP HERE!
EARLY VOTING:
Carson City Community Center Gym – 851 East William Street [Gym is located on the south end of the building, voter parking on the east side, across from the Aquatic Facility]
Polls Open Days/Times:
Saturday, May 28: 10am-2pm
Tuesday, May 31-Friday, June 3: 9am-6pm
Saturday, June 4: 10am-2pm
Monday, June 6-Friday, June 10: 9am-6pm
ELECTION DAY:
Carson City Community Center Gym – 851 East William Street [Gym is on the south end of the building, voter parking on the east side, across from the Aquatic Facility]
Polls Open Days/Times:
Tuesday, June 14: 7am-7pm
For additional information regarding elections, contact the Carson City Clerk’s Office at (775) 887-2087 or visit carson.org/elections.
(Washoe County, Carson City contributed to this report)