The Elko County Sheriff's Office says a man needed to be rescued from his home due to deep snow earlier this week.
On January 19, 2023 Elko County Sheriff's Office Deputy Reitz, along with a member of the Search and Rescue team from the Elko County Sheriff's Office, responded to the Montello area where a man was stuck in his home due to deep snow.
The man had a physical disability and needed to be moved to stay with a friend as he was running low on propane for heat and supplies.
They were able to access the mans home with the Sheriff's Office tracked UTV (side by side) and take him safely to a neighbors house.
The sheriff's office says this is a unique service that they have the responsibility to perform.
(Elko County Sheriff's Office)