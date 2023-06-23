The Elko County Sheriff’s Office is looking for assistance in locating Alicia Mota, a 15-year-old juvenile.
Deputies have been diligently working to locate her and believe she is in the Elko area.
The Sheriff's Office is asking for the community to help in our efforts to return her to her family that is very worried about her, and really wants her to come home.
If you have any information on Mota’s whereabouts, please contact Elko Central Dispatch at 775-777-7300.
You can also submit tips through the Elko County Sheriff’s Office App.