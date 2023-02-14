A man from Elko is behind bars after a domestic battery required a SWAT response on Sunday.
On February 12, at approximately 10:00 pm, Elko Police Department Officers were dispatched to an address on Oakwood Drive, in the City of Elko for a report of Domestic Battery.
The reporting party stated they observed a male subject batter a female victim in front of the residence.
Officers attempted contact at the residence, however, neither party would answer the door.
Officers attempted to contact the parties, using both a cell phone and the public address system on an EPD vehicle.
Police say all efforts to contact the involved parties failed.
Because of the possibility the victim was being held against her will, the Elko SWAT Team and Elko Crisis Negotiations Team responded to the residence.
Elko Crisis Negotiators continued efforts to contact the parties in the residence.
After approximately 30 minutes, the suspect, identified as 59-year-old Rick Guzman of Elko and the female victim exited the residence.
Guzman was arrested for one count of Domestic Battery.
He was transported to the Elko County Jail and booked, without further incident.
(Elko Police Department)